"Firearms collection event in Kaikohe this Sunday"

Police encourage firearm owners in the wider Kaikohe area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event this week at the Hockey Stadium, Lindvark Park, Penney Crescent, Kaikohe.

The event will be held on Sunday, 25 August, from 11am–3pm.

Now’s the time to get to an event in a town near you to hand in for buy-back or amnesty.

Police want to thank the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you on Sunday.

For more information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

