Firearms collection event at Mt Smart Stadium this Sunday
Thursday, 22 August 2019, 8:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Firearms collection event at Mt Smart Stadium this
Sunday"
Police encourage firearm owners in the wider
Auckland area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and
buy-back collection event this week at Mt Smart Stadium, 2
Beasley Ave, Penrose, Auckland.
The event will be held on
Sunday, 25 August, from 9am–2pm.
Now’s the time to get
to an event in a town near you to hand in for buy-back or
amnesty.
Police want to thank the firearms community for
their positive response to the collection events so far, and
look forward to welcoming you on Sunday.
For more
information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty
or call 0800 311
311.
ENDS
