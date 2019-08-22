Firearms collection event at Mt Smart Stadium this Sunday

Police encourage firearm owners in the wider Auckland area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event this week at Mt Smart Stadium, 2 Beasley Ave, Penrose, Auckland.

The event will be held on Sunday, 25 August, from 9am–2pm.

Now’s the time to get to an event in a town near you to hand in for buy-back or amnesty.

Police want to thank the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you on Sunday.

For more information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

