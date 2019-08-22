$178 000 raised for Child Cancer Foundation

$178 000 raised for Child Cancer Foundation at Auckland Champions Luncheon

The Child Cancer Foundation is pleased to announce that $178 000 was raised at the second Auckland Champions Luncheon on the 16th of August at Aotea Centre. Hosted by local businessman Ian Klinac, the luncheon has proven to be a hugely successful and popular event on the social calendar, undoubtedly due in no small part to the stellar panel of celebrity sporting legends who attend each year to share sporting highlights with guests. This year’s guests included Andy Haden, Ian Kirkpatrick, Richard Lowe, Joe Stanley, Noel Harris, Josh Kronfeld, Matt Watson and Frano Botica.

In addition to the opportunity to hear sporting legends share their experiences first hand, guests were given the chance to bid on a range of unique items and experiences including a seven night stay at Six Senses Resort in Fiji as well as packages in the Bay of Islands and Samoa. Silent auctions and raffles also ran throughout the event. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Child Cancer Foundation which supports Kiwi kids with cancer and their families.

The luncheon is modelled on the Wellington Champions Luncheon which is now in its 22nd year. $235 000 was raised at that event in July. We would like to take the opportunity to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers and donors who made the luncheons a success.

About Child Cancer Foundation:

The Child Cancer Foundation was established in 1978 to support Kiwi kids diagnosed with cancer. The foundation provides tailored support to children and their loved ones. Child Cancer Foundation does not receive any government funding and relies entirely on the generosity of New Zealanders to provide meaningful support to families when they need it most. For more information go to www.childcancer.org.nz

