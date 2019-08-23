Homicide investigation launched in Northland

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Dene Begbie, Northland Police Investigations Manager:

Northland Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a five month old baby boy in Whangarei.

Police were called to an address by Ambulance staff yesterday evening (22 August 2019) at around 8:30pm.

Sadly, the baby died at the scene.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man at the address and he has been charged with Assault on a Child.

Our investigation remains ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

The man will appear in Whangarei District Court this morning.

Our deepest sympathies are with the family during this difficult time.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

