Another arrest in Whanganui homicide investigation
Friday, 23 August 2019, 9:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police conducting a homicide investigation into the death
of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson have arrested a second
person.
The 28-year-old woman will appear in Whanganui
District Court on Tuesday 27 August charged with perverting
the course of justice.
The first person was arrested last
Friday and had already appeared in court.
Police continue
to appeal for anyone with information about Jasmine's death
to come forward.
Even if you think the information you
have isn't significant, we still want to hear from
you.
Anyone who can help is urged to call Police on 105,
or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on
0800 555
111.
ENDS
