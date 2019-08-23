Another arrest in Whanganui homicide investigation

Police conducting a homicide investigation into the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson have arrested a second person.

The 28-year-old woman will appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday 27 August charged with perverting the course of justice.

The first person was arrested last Friday and had already appeared in court.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about Jasmine's death to come forward.

Even if you think the information you have isn't significant, we still want to hear from you.

Anyone who can help is urged to call Police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

