Diesel spill Wellsford - motorists advised to take extra care

Police are currently assisting other agencies following reports of a large diesel spill on State Highway 1 between Wellsford and Te Hana.

Police have received multiple calls since it was first reported to us about 11.15am.

Contractors are on their way to clear the spill.

Motorists are advised take extra care on the road and avoid the route if possible.

Delays are also expected.

