A lasting legacy for Christchurch: Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor

Friday 23 August

The approval of the Regeneration Plan for the Ōtakāro Avon River Corridor will provide Ōtautahi Christchurch with an important legacy for future generations, says ChristchurchNZ CEO Joanna Norris.

Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods approved the plan today which sets out how the land running from the city centre to New Brighton – the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor – will be used.

“The Avon River Corridor is a recreational jewel in the heart of our city and adds to our other outstanding natural features such as the Port Hills, Banks Peninsula, beautiful beaches, and our close proximity to the Southern Alps.

“It will cement Christchurch’s place as New Zealand’s capital of outdoor adventure, exploration and ecological sustainability,” said Norris.

Based on feedback from the community, the plan focuses heavily on protecting and enhancing the area’s natural environment and will be implemented over a number of years.

“ChristchurchNZ looks forward to working with Regenerate Christchurch, Christchurch City Council and other city partners to support and promote the creation of this unique and vibrant city asset that will benefit the whole city.”

