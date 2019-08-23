Wanted man in custody

Police can advise the 26-year-old man sought in relation to a serious assault in Hastings on Thursday 15 August has been located.

The man was arrested at a residential address in South Auckland around midday today.

He will appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow morning facing a charge of assault with intent to injure.

Further charges are likely to be laid.

As the matter is now before the courts Police are unable to comment further.

