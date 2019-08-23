Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

They want you! Actually, they want your Mazda Demio

Friday, 23 August 2019, 3:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Ross Grantham:

Manawatü has experienced in the last week a significant increase in unlawful taking of motor vehicles, the vehicle of choice being the older model Mazda Demio.

While many of these vehicles are taken and later recovered almost all are recovered damaged, with either broken windows or damaged ignition barrels.

The vehicles are often driven poorly and crashed causing more damage.

Manawatü police deploy in a prevention role to the geographical areas where the vehicles are often stolen from, attempting to dissuade the thieves or catch them, but we cannot be everywhere.

Owners of any Mazda Demio car can assist in the prevention role in a number of ways:

Use a steering lock (a device which you fit to your steering wheel and lock in place), a good option as they are relatively cheap being purchased from any of the auto parts stores for $30 - $70.

There are more expensive security options such as a car alarm or immobiliser (which stops the car from being started even if the thief damages the ignition switch).

If possible park in well-lit areas, or streets with high foot traffic as people passing by are great security and can report to Police if people are seen behaving dishonestly.

Do not leave attractive items in your car on view, as these attract dishonest people and they will take what you have worked hard for.

Handbags, laptops, cameras, sports bags, radar detectors and the like are all easy to sell commodities, so please don't make it easy for thieves.

Either lock your valuable items away or take them with you.

If you see or suspect any suspicious activity in progress, call Police straight away on 111.


© Scoop Media

© Scoop Media

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
