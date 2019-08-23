Arrest made following shooting in Patutahi
Friday, 23 August 2019, 4:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 42-year-old man was arrested today in relation to an
incident on 5 March 2019 in Patutahi where a child was shot
in the arm with a slug gun.
The man has been charged with
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and
commission of a crime with a firearm.
He will be appearing
in Gisborne District Court on 28 August 2019.
No-one else
is being sought in relation to the matter.
Police would
like to thank the Patutahi community for their support
during the investigation.
As the matter is before the
court Police are unable to make any further
comment.
