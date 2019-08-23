Arrest made following shooting in Patutahi

A 42-year-old man was arrested today in relation to an incident on 5 March 2019 in Patutahi where a child was shot in the arm with a slug gun.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and commission of a crime with a firearm.

He will be appearing in Gisborne District Court on 28 August 2019.

No-one else is being sought in relation to the matter.

Police would like to thank the Patutahi community for their support during the investigation.

As the matter is before the court Police are unable to make any further comment.





