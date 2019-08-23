Rotorua Police seeking Levi Parekuka
Friday, 23 August 2019, 8:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Rotorua Police seeking Levi Parekuka"
Rotorua Police
are seeking Levi Parekuka who escaped from custody earlier
today.
Parekuka had been arrested this morning on
outstanding warrants.
He escaped shortly after 4pm while
at Rotorua Hospital.
Cordons were set up in the area where
Parekuka was last seen and an active search for him is
ongoing.
Rotorua Police encourage the community to be
aware and report any suspicious activity to Police by
calling 111 immediately.
If you see Parekuka or have any
information on his whereabouts please call
111.
Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on
0800 555
111.
