Rotorua Police seeking Levi Parekuka

Rotorua Police are seeking Levi Parekuka who escaped from custody earlier today.

Parekuka had been arrested this morning on outstanding warrants.

He escaped shortly after 4pm while at Rotorua Hospital.

Cordons were set up in the area where Parekuka was last seen and an active search for him is ongoing.

Rotorua Police encourage the community to be aware and report any suspicious activity to Police by calling 111 immediately.

If you see Parekuka or have any information on his whereabouts please call 111.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

