Police launch review of custody and transport of prisoners
Friday, 23 August 2019, 8:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police launch review of custody and transport of
prisoners"
Police Commissioner Mike Bush has launched a
national review of the custody and transport of prisoners
undertaken by Police.
“Our staff go to work every day
to keep the community safe and I want to be sure that the
procedures and policies we have in place in regard to the
custody and transport of prisoners is fit for purpose and
mitigates the risks both to staff and the public,” said
Commissioner Bush.
Police manage tens of thousands of
prisoner movements every year and generally these are
completed without incident.
When something does go wrong
we need to learn from it and where appropriate make changes
so that it does not happen again.
Terms of Reference for
the review will be developed early next week.
ENDS
