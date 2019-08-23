Police launch review of custody and transport of prisoners

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has launched a national review of the custody and transport of prisoners undertaken by Police.

“Our staff go to work every day to keep the community safe and I want to be sure that the procedures and policies we have in place in regard to the custody and transport of prisoners is fit for purpose and mitigates the risks both to staff and the public,” said Commissioner Bush.

Police manage tens of thousands of prisoner movements every year and generally these are completed without incident.

When something does go wrong we need to learn from it and where appropriate make changes so that it does not happen again.

Terms of Reference for the review will be developed early next week.

