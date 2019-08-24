Have you seen James Noon?

Police are appealing for sightings of 41-year-old James Noon.

Mr Noon was last seen in the South Dunedin area at around 7am on 13 August.

Police and his family are concerned for his safety.

Mr Noon may have lighter hair than pictured.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800.

