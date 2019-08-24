Investigation into firearms incident in Auckland bar

Police are investigating an apparent shooting in a Manukau bar overnight.

Police were called to Republic Bar about 1:40am and located a 31-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Middlemore Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police will conduct a scene examination today and a scene guard remains in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 295 0200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

