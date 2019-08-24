Investigation into firearms incident in Auckland bar
Saturday, 24 August 2019, 10:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Investigation into firearms incident in Auckland
bar"
Police are investigating an apparent shooting in a
Manukau bar overnight.
Police were called to Republic Bar
about 1:40am and located a 31-year-old man with what
appeared to be a gunshot wound.
He was transported to
Middlemore Hospital where he remains in a critical
condition.
Police will conduct a scene examination today
and a scene guard remains in place.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact the Counties Manukau Crime
Squad on (09) 295 0200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800
555
111.
ENDS
