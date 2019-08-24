Wellington Daktory cannabis club raided by police

The Daktory, Wellington's first cannabis club was raided by police Tuesday evening.

New Zealand activist and founder of 'The Daktory' cannabis clubs, Dakta Green has been arrested along with one other person in a raid on The Daktory Wellington.

Both are being held overnight to appear in the Wellington District Court at 10am Saturday 24th August 2019. This will be closed to the public but law reform supporters are encouraged to gather outside with signs to protest these arrests and show their support.

The Daktory first opened in Auckland as a protest to legalise cannabis for medicinal and recreational use, and then reopened in 2019 at 38 Hania Street, Wellington.

More information will be provided when available.

