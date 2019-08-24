Wellington Daktory cannabis club raided by police
Saturday, 24 August 2019, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Daktory
Wellington Daktory cannabis club raided by police
The Daktory, Wellington's first cannabis club was
raided by police Tuesday evening.
New Zealand activist and
founder of 'The Daktory' cannabis clubs, Dakta Green has
been arrested along with one other person in a raid on The
Daktory Wellington.
Both are being held overnight to
appear in the Wellington District Court at 10am Saturday
24th August 2019. This will be closed to the public but law
reform supporters are encouraged to gather outside with
signs to protest these arrests and show their support.
The
Daktory first opened in Auckland as a protest to legalise
cannabis for medicinal and recreational use, and then
reopened in 2019 at 38 Hania Street, Wellington.
More
information will be provided when available.
https://www.cannasseur.co.nz/news/wellington-daktory-cannabis-club-raided-by-police
cannasseur.co.nz
© Scoop Media
