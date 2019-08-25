Police appeal for witnesses to Mt Wellington crash
Sunday, 25 August 2019, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police appeal for witnesses to Mt Wellington
crash"
Auckland Police would like to identify a woman who
stopped to provide assistance after a child was hit by a car
in Mt Wellington on Thursday 22 August.
A
six-year-old girl walking home from school sustained serious
injuries after being struck by the car on Commissariat Road
shortly before 3pm.
The driver of the car, who
immediately stopped and provided assistance to the injured
girl, has advised that a woman who was not involved in the
crash also stopped to help, keeping the injured girl calm
until an ambulance arrived.
Police would like to
identify this woman so that we can take a statement from
her, and request that she get in touch with Sergeant Jason
Loye on 09 302 6400.
We would also like to hear
from anyone who witnessed the crash who we have not yet
spoken to.
The injured girl remains in hospital and
is in a stable condition.
ENDS
