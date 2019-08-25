Police appeal for witnesses to Mt Wellington crash

Auckland Police would like to identify a woman who stopped to provide assistance after a child was hit by a car in Mt Wellington on Thursday 22 August.

A six-year-old girl walking home from school sustained serious injuries after being struck by the car on Commissariat Road shortly before 3pm.

The driver of the car, who immediately stopped and provided assistance to the injured girl, has advised that a woman who was not involved in the crash also stopped to help, keeping the injured girl calm until an ambulance arrived.

Police would like to identify this woman so that we can take a statement from her, and request that she get in touch with Sergeant Jason Loye on 09 302 6400.

We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash who we have not yet spoken to.

The injured girl remains in hospital and is in a stable condition.

