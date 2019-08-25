Chemical spill, Hawke's Bay Hospital
Sunday, 25 August 2019, 11:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Chemical spill, Hawke's Bay Hospital"
Police are
currently assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand at an
incident at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, involving a chemical
spill.
Police were called about 9.35am.
A number of
people have been evacuated from some parts of the hospital
as a precaution.
Police are asking members of the public
not to attend the hospital at this time unless it is an
emergency.
Police thanks the public in advance for their
assistance.
