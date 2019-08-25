Chemical spill, Hawke's Bay Hospital

Police are currently assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand at an incident at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, involving a chemical spill.

Police were called about 9.35am.

A number of people have been evacuated from some parts of the hospital as a precaution.

Police are asking members of the public not to attend the hospital at this time unless it is an emergency.

Police thanks the public in advance for their assistance.

