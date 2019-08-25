Police seek information following thefts from campervans
Sunday, 25 August 2019, 12:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police seek information following thefts from campervans,
Palmerston"
Palmerston Police are appealing for
information from the public in relation to two campervan
thefts that occurred near Shag Point and Moeraki Beach.
At
around 3pm on 22 August, people who had parked their
campervan near Shag Point returned to find it broken into
with their bags, money and passports stolen.
At around 1pm
on 23 August, another group of people who had parked near
Moeraki Beach also had their campervan broken into and items
stolen.
Both incidents were reported to Police
immediately.
Anyone who has any information about either
of these incidents or the people involved is encouraged to
get in touch with Constable Nathan Bobbette at Palmerston
Police by calling (03) 465 4270.
You can also give
information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change
One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise.
Their findings show that across the country almost 700,000 people and 411,516 buildings worth $135 billion are presently exposed to river flooding in the event of extreme weather events...
There is near certainty that the sea will rise 20-30 cm by 2040. By the end of the century, depending on whether global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, it could rise by between 0.5 to 1.1 m, which could add an additional 116,000 people exposed to extreme coastal storm flooding. More>>