Police seek information following thefts from campervans

"Police seek information following thefts from campervans, Palmerston"

Palmerston Police are appealing for information from the public in relation to two campervan thefts that occurred near Shag Point and Moeraki Beach.

At around 3pm on 22 August, people who had parked their campervan near Shag Point returned to find it broken into with their bags, money and passports stolen.

At around 1pm on 23 August, another group of people who had parked near Moeraki Beach also had their campervan broken into and items stolen.

Both incidents were reported to Police immediately.

Anyone who has any information about either of these incidents or the people involved is encouraged to get in touch with Constable Nathan Bobbette at Palmerston Police by calling (03) 465 4270.

You can also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

