Appeal for information after Hastings robbery
Sunday, 25 August 2019, 12:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police
would like to hear from anyone with information about an
incident where a man was assaulted and his car stolen in
Hastings yesterday.
At about 2:30pm, an elderly gentleman
was pulled from his silver Subaru, registration number
FMU640, on Townsend Street, Hastings.
The three offenders
assaulted him and drove off in his vehicle.
A short time
later the same vehicle was used in a petrol drive-off from a
Z service station, at the corner of Maddison Street and
Heretaunga Street West.
The driver is described as being a
fair-skinned Maori woman in her mid-20s, of solid
build.
She was wearing a dark hoodie, black shorts and
sneakers.
Two men were described only as wearing dark
hoodies and face masks.
Anyone who has seen the vehicle,
or anything suspicious on Townsend Road before or after the
incident, is asked to contact Hastings Police on (06) 831
0700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
