"Appeal for information after Hastings robbery"

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about an incident where a man was assaulted and his car stolen in Hastings yesterday.

At about 2:30pm, an elderly gentleman was pulled from his silver Subaru, registration number FMU640, on Townsend Street, Hastings.

The three offenders assaulted him and drove off in his vehicle.

A short time later the same vehicle was used in a petrol drive-off from a Z service station, at the corner of Maddison Street and Heretaunga Street West.

The driver is described as being a fair-skinned Maori woman in her mid-20s, of solid build.

She was wearing a dark hoodie, black shorts and sneakers.

Two men were described only as wearing dark hoodies and face masks.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, or anything suspicious on Townsend Road before or after the incident, is asked to contact Hastings Police on (06) 831 0700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

