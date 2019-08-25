Hawke’s Bay Hospital returns to normal after chemical spill

Emergency cordons at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, due to a chemical spill in the maternity unit at the hospital, have now been lifted. (12.09pm Sunday, 25 August)

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) have advised all parts of the hospital are safe and there is no risk to patients, public and staff.

Twenty- four people were evacuated from the maternity unit as a precaution and moved to other parts of the hospital while FENZ investigated.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board will also be undertaking its own investigation as to how the spill occurred.

The district health board would like to thank fire and emergency services for their support and assistance.

