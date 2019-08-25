Hawke’s Bay Hospital returns to normal after chemical spill
Sunday, 25 August 2019, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board
Hawke’s Bay Hospital returns to normal after chemical
spill
Emergency cordons at Hawke’s Bay Hospital,
due to a chemical spill in the maternity unit at the
hospital, have now been lifted. (12.09pm Sunday, 25
August)
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) have
advised all parts of the hospital are safe and there is no
risk to patients, public and staff.
Twenty- four
people were evacuated from the maternity unit as a
precaution and moved to other parts of the hospital while
FENZ investigated.
Hawke’s Bay District Health
Board will also be undertaking its own investigation as to
how the spill occurred.
The district health board
would like to thank fire and emergency services for their
support and
assistance.
ENDS
