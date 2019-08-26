ORC Candidates to Host Joint Public Meetings

25 August 2019

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

Michael Laws & Alexa Forbes

Candidates for the Dunstan Ward

Otago Regional Council



All candidates invited – “the issues are generational”

In a joint initiative, public meetings that highlight the Otago Regional Council and regional and environmental issues, will be hosted next month by two of the nominees.

Current ORC councillor Michael Laws and Cr Alexa Forbes (QLDC) are concerned that critical regional issues may not receive the public’s attention nor media coverage. Public meetings currently planned by community organisations will include mayoral, district, health board, community board and regional candidates at the same meeting.

“ For the Otago region, this is a generational election,” the candidates say. “The issues that the regional council will determine over the next three years, will influence and affect the next thirty. It’s that important.”

The Dunstan Ward elects three (3) candidates to the twelve-person regional council based in Dunedin. However, the regional council estimates that over two-thirds of its current and future work schedule will be related to the Dunstan districts. The Dunstan Ward comprises both Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes district plus a small part of Southland.

“ Water quality and quantity, biodiversity strategies, pest plans, regional transport priorities, air quality, wastewater treatment, land use … these are all critical issues that will be decided in the council’s next term. They will affect each and every resident and, likely, each and every business and farming enterprise.”

The list of planned public meetings includes –

2pm Sunday 15 Sept - Wanaka



7pm Monday 16 Sept - Ranfurly/Maniototo (at Ranfurly)



7pm Thurs 19 Sept - Cromwell



7pm Friday 20 Sept - Roxburgh/Millers Flat (at Roxburgh)



2pm Sunday 22 Sept - Alexandra/Omakau (at Alexandra)



7pm Tues 24 Sept - Queenstown /Arrowtown (at Frankton)



All regional council candidates will be invited to all meetings and thus far, initial indications are that all six candidates will appear at most if not all meetings.



