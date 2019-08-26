Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Candidates to Host Joint Public Meetings

Monday, 26 August 2019, 8:30 am
Press Release: Michael Laws

25 August 2019

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

Michael Laws & Alexa Forbes

Candidates for the Dunstan Ward

Otago Regional Council


All candidates invited – “the issues are generational”

In a joint initiative, public meetings that highlight the Otago Regional Council and regional and environmental issues, will be hosted next month by two of the nominees.

Current ORC councillor Michael Laws and Cr Alexa Forbes (QLDC) are concerned that critical regional issues may not receive the public’s attention nor media coverage. Public meetings currently planned by community organisations will include mayoral, district, health board, community board and regional candidates at the same meeting.

“ For the Otago region, this is a generational election,” the candidates say. “The issues that the regional council will determine over the next three years, will influence and affect the next thirty. It’s that important.”

The Dunstan Ward elects three (3) candidates to the twelve-person regional council based in Dunedin. However, the regional council estimates that over two-thirds of its current and future work schedule will be related to the Dunstan districts. The Dunstan Ward comprises both Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes district plus a small part of Southland.

“ Water quality and quantity, biodiversity strategies, pest plans, regional transport priorities, air quality, wastewater treatment, land use … these are all critical issues that will be decided in the council’s next term. They will affect each and every resident and, likely, each and every business and farming enterprise.”

The list of planned public meetings includes –

2pm Sunday 15 Sept - Wanaka

7pm Monday 16 Sept - Ranfurly/Maniototo (at Ranfurly)

7pm Thurs 19 Sept - Cromwell

7pm Friday 20 Sept - Roxburgh/Millers Flat (at Roxburgh)

2pm Sunday 22 Sept - Alexandra/Omakau (at Alexandra)

7pm Tues 24 Sept - Queenstown /Arrowtown (at Frankton)

All regional council candidates will be invited to all meetings and thus far, initial indications are that all six candidates will appear at most if not all meetings.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Michael Laws on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...

Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.

"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: Why NZ Shouldn’t Try To Curry Favour With Trump

Dutifully, Denmark had lined up militarily alongside the US in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria and during the Iraq War. This means nothing. In a heartbeat, the current US President will trash any ally, and on the flimsiest of pretexts. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 