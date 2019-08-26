Firefighters acknowledged for long service to Hutt Valley



Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board Chair Paul Swain acknowledged the long service of 20 firefighters from the Hutt Valley, six of whom received Gold Star Awards for 25 years service at an awards events held at the Upper Hutt Cosmopolitan Club on Saturday evening.

The event was attended by over 150 people including Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin and Fire and Emergency leaders who came to honour the firefighters and the service they’ve given to the Hutt Valley communities.

“Firefighters play a hugely important role in communities all over New Zealand to keep people and property safe and I want to acknowledge the 332 years total service given by these 20 firefighters to keeping our communities safe,” says Paul Swain.

“I also want to acknowledge the family members who support each of the 20 firefighters honoured. Their support is vital, given the responsibility of being a firefighter in all weather at any hour of the day or night, taking them away from important family time.”

“To all firefighters, thank you,” Paul Swain says. “Fire and Emergency NZ is immensely proud and grateful for the contribution you make to your communities.”

Gold Star recipients:

Senior Firefighter Craig Prince

Senior Station Officer Logan Akers

Senior Firefighter Rhys Johns

Station Officer Grant Bristow

Station Officer Brent Pritchard

Senior Station Officer Martin Wilby

A 40 year service certificate was also awarded to Station Officer Erroll Tapiki. 13 other firefighters were acknowledged for good conduct or service of three or five years.



