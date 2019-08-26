Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rating valuation contract goes to local firm

Monday, 26 August 2019, 9:04 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

For the first time in over a decade, Council’s rating valuation contract has been awarded to a local company, Lewis Wright.

Lewis Wright has taken over from the previous valuation provider Opteon and have been contracted for the next 6 years, with a right of renewal.

The majority of rating valuation contracts throughout New Zealand are dominated by state owned enterprise QV or Australian company Opteon, so the move to return to a local provider is a win for the community and Council.

Director of internal partnerships James Baty says Council will benefit from a vast amount of local experience and prompt service on the ground.

“Lewis Wright are local employers and will be looking at recruiting more staff locally as part of this contract.

“The appointment will ensure robust valuations. There is also an opportunity to further develop the integrity of rating valuations on a national level, with Lewis Wright being a specialist independent service provider.”

District-wide valuations will take place in 2020.


