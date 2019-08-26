Ongoing focus on organised crime leads to arrests
Monday, 26 August 2019, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective John Kean, OC Organised
Crime Southland
Over the past fortnight Southland Police
have executed a number of search warrants in various
locations in relation to an ongoing focus on organised
crime.
The search warrants have resulted in a number of
people arrested for a range of offences along with the
recovery of methamphetamine, cash, and firearms.
Over
$20,000, eight firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine
have been recovered.
Ten people - nine men and one woman -
have been charged in relation to drugs and firearms offences
and other matters.
Southland Police are committed to
targeting organised crime and holding offenders to account,
and we will continue in our efforts to disrupt, deter and
dismantle organised crime networks in the
area.
ENDS
