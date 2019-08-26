Ongoing focus on organised crime leads to arrests

Please attribute to Detective John Kean, OC Organised Crime Southland

Over the past fortnight Southland Police have executed a number of search warrants in various locations in relation to an ongoing focus on organised crime.

The search warrants have resulted in a number of people arrested for a range of offences along with the recovery of methamphetamine, cash, and firearms.

Over $20,000, eight firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine have been recovered.

Ten people - nine men and one woman - have been charged in relation to drugs and firearms offences and other matters.

Southland Police are committed to targeting organised crime and holding offenders to account, and we will continue in our efforts to disrupt, deter and dismantle organised crime networks in the area.

