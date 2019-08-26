Further appeal for information - unexplained death, Ruatoria
Monday, 26 August 2019, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Further appeal for information - unexplained death,
Ruatoria "
Please attribute to Detective Senior
Sergeant Kevin Ford of Gisborne Police:
Police
investigating the death of Kathleen Kawana have completed a
scene examination at her Titahi Bay home, along with another
property of interest.
We are still urgently appealing for
any information that might help us locate 42-year-old Ri
Nikora, of Flaxmere, who has not been in contact with his
family for several weeks.
We believe Mr Nikora may be able
to provide crucial information to assist our
investigation.
We urge him to get in touch with Police or
his family.
Anyone with information that may help should
contact Police on 105, or you can get in touch anonymously
by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
