Further appeal for information - unexplained death, Ruatoria

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Ford of Gisborne Police:

Police investigating the death of Kathleen Kawana have completed a scene examination at her Titahi Bay home, along with another property of interest.

We are still urgently appealing for any information that might help us locate 42-year-old Ri Nikora, of Flaxmere, who has not been in contact with his family for several weeks.

We believe Mr Nikora may be able to provide crucial information to assist our investigation.

We urge him to get in touch with Police or his family.

Anyone with information that may help should contact Police on 105, or you can get in touch anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

