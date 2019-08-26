Police seek information following Marlborough vehicle thefts

Police are seeking information following two vehicle thefts in Kaikoura and Taimate overnight.

Police received a report that a crashed vehicle had been found abandoned and on fire on SH1 between Seddon and Ward around 5:15am today.

Toyota Hilux

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ attended and the fire was extinguished.

Nobody was located with the vehicle.

Enquiries have determined that the vehicle, a 1994 white Honda Civic with the registration ABN965, had been recently stolen from Kaikoura.

Also this morning a Taimate resident has reported that their vehicle, a 1988 white Toyota Hilux, with the registration WQ9123 had been stolen from their property overnight.

The vehicle was fitted with bull bars and an aluminium crate and also contained a 30-30 Winchester rifle and ammunition.

Honda Civic

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle – which are similar to those pictured - around the Kaikoura, Ward or Seddon areas overnight or this morning.

They can contact Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

