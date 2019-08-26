Firearms collection events in Stratford Friday and Saturday
Monday, 26 August 2019, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Firearms collection events in Stratford this Friday
and Saturday"
Police encourage firearm owners in
the wider Stratford area to attend a prohibited firearms
amnesty and buy-back collection event this week at the Te
Kapua Racecourse access off Flint Road, Stratford.
The
events will be held on Friday, 30 August and Saturday, 31
August, from 10am –3pm.
Now’s the time to get to an
event in a town near you to hand firearms in for buy-back or
amnesty.
To speed up the process at events, owners should
complete the online form on police.govt.nz before coming to an event
– including listing each firearm and/or each individual
part you are bringing along.
Police want to thank the
firearms community for their positive response to the
collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you
on Friday and Saturday.
For more information on collection
events please visit the Police website or call 0800
311
311.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications
The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...
Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.
"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>