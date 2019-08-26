Firearms collection events in Stratford Friday and Saturday

Police encourage firearm owners in the wider Stratford area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event this week at the Te Kapua Racecourse access off Flint Road, Stratford.

The events will be held on Friday, 30 August and Saturday, 31 August, from 10am –3pm.

Now’s the time to get to an event in a town near you to hand firearms in for buy-back or amnesty.

To speed up the process at events, owners should complete the online form on police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

Police want to thank the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you on Friday and Saturday.

For more information on collection events please visit the Police website or call 0800 311 311.

