Counties Manukau KiwiSport funding increases opportunities

Monday, 26 August 2019, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

Counties Manukau KiwiSport funding increases opportunities for local children and sport organisations

Source: Aktive

--

The Counties Manukau independent KiwiSport Advisory Group is delighted to announce the outcome of the first round of 2019 KiwiSport funding, with over $610,000 offered to clubs, schools and sporting organisations across Counties Manukau.

The KiwiSport Local Fund is a contestable fund distributed to support regional and/or national sporting organisations for projects/initiatives that can provide new or increased organised sport opportunities for young people aged 5 to 18 years. Given the investment of public funds, all successful applicants communicate goals for their respective projects to the Advisory Group.

This round of Counties Manukau KiwiSport funding saw $611,709.00 offered to 22 organisations: Athletics NZ; Auckland Basketball Services Limited; Auckland Rugby Union; CLM Counties Manukau; Counties Manukau Orienteering Club; Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union; Counties Manukau Sport Foundation; Fulton Swim School; Howick Croquet Club; Hungerball Ltd; Kelly Sports Papakura Franklin; Kī o Rahi Tāmaki Makaurau; Manukau Auckland Volleyball Incorporated; Manukau United Football Club; Manurewa East Primary School; Massey Park Aquatics Ltd; Otahuhu Recreation Ltd; Pacific Boxing Academy; Squash Auckland; Taiohi Whai Oranga; Te Puru Community Charitable Trust and Youthtown.

Chair of the Advisory Group, Sue Styants says: "As with our previous funding rounds, the standard of the many and diverse applications was impressive, and all were given due and thorough consideration by the Advisory Group.

"The focus of KiwiSport funding decisions is to identify projects and initiatives that provide new or increased organised sport opportunities for children. We anticipate that these projects will positively engage many thousands of young people; an exceptional result for sports, schools and community organisations in Counties Manukau."

The Counties Manukau independent KiwiSport Advisory Group includes representatives from a cross section of organisations, including a number of Counties Manukau locals: Martin Devoy, Auckland Council; Nikki Penetito-Hemara, Healthy Families; Emily Luatua, Do Good Feel Good (Youth Representative); Maia Edwards, College Sport; Nardi Leonard, Principal, Jean Batten School; and Murray Lockwood, organised sport delegate, with Sue Styants the Independent Chair of the Group.

KiwiSport is a government funding initiative to promote sport for school-aged children. It aims to increase the number of school-aged children participating in organised sport, build the availability and accessibility of sport opportunities for all school-aged children, and support children to develop skills that enable them to participate confidently in sport.

Counties Manukau KiwiSport Local Fund round two 2019 dates: opened 1 June 2019 with Expressions of Interest closing 22 August 2019 and applications closing 19 September 2019 (dates are subject to change).

For more information visit http://aktive.org.nz/kiwisport/ or http://www.clmnz.co.nz/counties/kiwisport/.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
