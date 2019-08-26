Swap it like it’s Hot

Keeping in line with New Zealand Fashion Week’s sustainability focus, Auckland’s Central City Library is gearing up for its third installation of Swap it Like it’s Hot.

To be held on Saturday August 31, from 11am to 3pm at the Lorne Street library, the event encourages people to swap pre-loved clothing items for tokens. Tokens can then be used to buy other garments.

“It’s a win, win. You’re not only treating yourself to new-to-you-garments but saving Papatūānuku (Mother Earth) at the same time,” council librarian Marela Glavaš says.

