Swap it like it’s Hot
Monday, 26 August 2019, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
Keeping in line with New Zealand Fashion Week’s
sustainability focus, Auckland’s Central City Library is
gearing up for its third installation of Swap it Like it’s
Hot.
To be held on Saturday August 31, from 11am to 3pm at
the Lorne Street library, the event encourages people to
swap pre-loved clothing items for tokens. Tokens can then be
used to buy other garments.
“It’s a win, win. You’re
not only treating yourself to new-to-you-garments but saving
Papatūānuku (Mother Earth) at the same time,” council
librarian Marela Glavaš says.
For full details
visit OurAuckland
