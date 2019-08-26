Firearms collection event in Waipu this Wednesday
Monday, 26 August 2019, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police encourage firearm owners in the Waipu area to
attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection
event this week at the Waipu Rugby Club, 5 Saint Mary’s
Road, Waipu.
The event will be held on Wednesday, 28
August, from 3pm to 7pm.
Now’s the time to get to an
event in a town near you to hand in for buy-back or
amnesty.
To speed up the process at events, owners should
complete the online form on http://www.police.govt.nz before
coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or
each individual part you are bringing along.
Police want
to thank the firearms community for their positive response
to the collection events so far, and look forward to
welcoming you on Wednesday.
For more information on
collection events please go to:
https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty
or call 0800 311
311.
ENDS
