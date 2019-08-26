Firearms collection event in Waipu this Wednesday

Police encourage firearm owners in the Waipu area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event this week at the Waipu Rugby Club, 5 Saint Mary’s Road, Waipu.

The event will be held on Wednesday, 28 August, from 3pm to 7pm.

Now’s the time to get to an event in a town near you to hand in for buy-back or amnesty.

To speed up the process at events, owners should complete the online form on http://www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

Police want to thank the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you on Wednesday.

For more information on collection events please go to: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

