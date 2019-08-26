Further arrest, Whanganui homicide investigation
Monday, 26 August 2019, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police conducting the homicide investigation into the
death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson have made a third
arrest.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault
with intent to injure, and injuring with intent to cause
grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear in Whanganui
District Court tomorrow.
Police continue to appeal for
anyone with information about Jasmine's death to come
forward.
Anyone who can help is urged to call Police on
105, or give information anonymously by calling
Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
