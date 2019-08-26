Further arrest, Whanganui homicide investigation

Police conducting the homicide investigation into the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson have made a third arrest.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to injure, and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Whanganui District Court tomorrow.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about Jasmine's death to come forward.

Anyone who can help is urged to call Police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

