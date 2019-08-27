Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Iconic Auckland Landmarks Light Up to support Daffodil Day

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 8:04 am
Press Release: Cancer Society


Top Auckland landmarks will this week shine bright for Daffodil Day with the Vector Lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Eden Park supporting the Cancer Society.

Vector Lights will turn the Auckland Harbour Bridge yellow to support Daffodil Day, symbolising hope for one in three New Zealanders affected by cancer. The static show will run from Wednesday 28th to Friday 30th August, 6pm to midnight.

The Sky Tower will also be lit to celebrate Daffodil Day, from 28th to 30th August, to become New Zealand’s largest daffodil, with a green stem and a bright yellow top. The new external signs at the SkyCity Auckland precinct will also be lit yellow for the first time in recognition.

New Zealand’s national stadium, Eden Park, will illuminate yellow and green in support of the important cause for a week from 26-30 August.

As the Cancer Society’s biggest annual appeal, Daffodil Day donations are vital to providing a wide range of supportive care services for people with cancer and their loved ones all around the country.

The Cancer Society is asking people to dig deep to help Kiwis facing cancer when they donate on Daffodil Day, Friday 30 August.

“We really appreciate the support of Auckland Council and Vector for selecting the Cancer Society and lighting this iconic landmark for Daffodil Day,” says Andrew Young, Cancer Society Auckland Northland CEO. “We also want to thank the teams at Sky City and Eden Park for supporting this important cause, with cancer affecting one in three New Zealanders.”

“Like the bright lights on these landmarks, Daffodil Day donations will help make a brighter future for those living with cancer and for cancer prevention. Your generosity makes it possible for the Cancer Society to be a strong and independent voice for change to improve cancer outcomes in New Zealand,” says Mr Young.

Every day the Cancer Society helps thousands of New Zealanders through the emotional, physical and practical challenges a cancer diagnosis brings.

In the last year alone, the Cancer Society took more than 7000 calls to its 0800 CANCER information line, had more than 105,000 meetings, calls or messages with Kiwis dealing with cancer, provided nearly 48,000 nights of accommodation near a hospital and drove almost 105,000 kilometres to help people to and from treatment.

Vector’s GM Public Policy & Regulatory Counsel Mark Toner says, “So many New Zealanders are affected by cancer, so we are pleased to be able to support such an important cause, and to recognise the important and vital work of the Cancer Society.”


Vector Lights is part of a smart energy partnership between Vector and Auckland Council, in collaboration with the NZ Transport Agency.


Auckland Council’s Commercial Development Manager Jo Hartley says, “We are proud to support Daffodil Day with a Vector Lights display in recognition of the outstanding work that the Cancer Society does to create a future with less cancer for all New Zealanders.”


Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner says the 116 year-old venue is committed to supporting the local and wider community and making a positive impact on our population.

“We’re pleased the Park can help shine a light on the great work the Cancer Society does in our country of bringing awareness to this worthy cause,” says Sautner

Brad Burnett, General Manager SkyCity Hotels and Sky Tower, says “for the second year running, SkyCity are honoured to light the Sky Tower as a daffodil and continue to support the Cancer Society, who provide much needed assistance and on-going research in the battle to stop cancer.

Donations can be made at www.daffodilday.org.nz, at any ANZ branch during August or during the street appeal on Friday 30 August.

