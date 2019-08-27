Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Building Hope Opening Day Friday 30 August

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 8:19 am
Press Release: Building Hope

The countdown is on! With auction day just one month away and the home in its final stages, the Building Hope project is set to be a fantastic success.

Building Hope is a new home build led by Landmark Homes North Shore and Rodney franchisees Debbie and Paul Brett. The Bretts initiated the project in March as a tribute to their project manager, Jon Copeland, whose son Corin has a rare disease. The Bretts decided to build the incredible 272 sqm, four-bedroom home in Hobsonville as a fundraiser for Cure Kids, which supports children with serious life-limiting conditions.

The house will go under the hammer on September 27 – Red Nose Day - which is Cure Kids’ largest annual appeal. The entire profit from the sale will go directly to Cure Kids.

Building Hope has been an incredible six months for all involved. Over 50 businesses from around the country have contributed to the build, supplying materials, labour, or both, either entirely free of charge or heavily discounted.

With the official completion date set for August 30, everything is looking spectacular. The exterior was completed in July and the finishing touches are now being made to the landscaping and interior.

Paul and Debbie Brett say they have thoroughly enjoyed watching the home come together. They’ve also been blown away by the generosity of its contributors.

“We committed ourselves to doing this and we’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the suppliers and contractors,” says Debbie.

As well as seeing firsthand just how generous Kiwis can be, the Bretts say they have gained new insight into the lives of those who will benefit from their generous project.

“We’ve enjoyed meeting a lot of the Cure Kids families and learning about their situations,” says Debbie. “At one of the events there was a 12-year-old boy talking about his health issues and there was hardly a dry eye in the house. It’s been a very moving experience. At the end of the day we all have families or relationships with children, and to have happy families is high on everyone’s list.”

In the market for a new home or want to check out Building Hope yourself? View the property online or attend an open home.

You can also follow the Building Hope timeline and read stories about its suppliers at www.buildinghope.co.nz. Visit landmarkhomes.co.nz and curekids.org.nz for more info.
#curekidslandmark #buildinghope


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Building Hope on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...

Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.

"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

 

Cutting Tape, Rasing Super Age, Cutting Business Payment Times...: National's Economic Discussion Doc

National has today released its fourth Discussion Document, which focusses on the economy and outlines a range of policies that will help rebuild business confidence, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Statement: Passing Of Pita Paraone

“On behalf of New Zealand First let me express our condolences to Pita’s wife, Elva, his three children and wider whānau,” said Mr Peters. “Northland and the people of New Zealand have lost a man who cared deeply for his people and country, and worked endlessly to make New Zealand a better country for us all.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Why NZ Shouldn’t Try To Curry Favour With Trump

Dutifully, Denmark had lined up militarily alongside the US in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria and during the Iraq War. This means nothing. In a heartbeat, the current US President will trash any ally, and on the flimsiest of pretexts. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 