Building Hope Opening Day Friday 30 August

The countdown is on! With auction day just one month away and the home in its final stages, the Building Hope project is set to be a fantastic success.

Building Hope is a new home build led by Landmark Homes North Shore and Rodney franchisees Debbie and Paul Brett. The Bretts initiated the project in March as a tribute to their project manager, Jon Copeland, whose son Corin has a rare disease. The Bretts decided to build the incredible 272 sqm, four-bedroom home in Hobsonville as a fundraiser for Cure Kids, which supports children with serious life-limiting conditions.

The house will go under the hammer on September 27 – Red Nose Day - which is Cure Kids’ largest annual appeal. The entire profit from the sale will go directly to Cure Kids.

Building Hope has been an incredible six months for all involved. Over 50 businesses from around the country have contributed to the build, supplying materials, labour, or both, either entirely free of charge or heavily discounted.

With the official completion date set for August 30, everything is looking spectacular. The exterior was completed in July and the finishing touches are now being made to the landscaping and interior.

Paul and Debbie Brett say they have thoroughly enjoyed watching the home come together. They’ve also been blown away by the generosity of its contributors.

“We committed ourselves to doing this and we’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the suppliers and contractors,” says Debbie.

As well as seeing firsthand just how generous Kiwis can be, the Bretts say they have gained new insight into the lives of those who will benefit from their generous project.

“We’ve enjoyed meeting a lot of the Cure Kids families and learning about their situations,” says Debbie. “At one of the events there was a 12-year-old boy talking about his health issues and there was hardly a dry eye in the house. It’s been a very moving experience. At the end of the day we all have families or relationships with children, and to have happy families is high on everyone’s list.”

In the market for a new home or want to check out Building Hope yourself? View the property online or attend an open home.

You can also follow the Building Hope timeline and read stories about its suppliers at www.buildinghope.co.nz. Visit landmarkhomes.co.nz and curekids.org.nz for more info.

