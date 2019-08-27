Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Planting day to create living memorial

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 8:20 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council is holding a planting day as part of a national programme to help create a living memorial to New Zealand’s service men and women.

On Saturday 31 August from 2pm the council is inviting the community to come along and help plant native tree and shrubs in Redruth Park.

Parks and Recreation Manager Bill Steans said that this was a great opportunity for the community to do show their support, while creating a new community nature reserve.

“With the clearance of the fir trees last year, we’ve now got the opportunity to create a new nature reserve for the community.

“As well as improving the local environment, the planting day will also offer the opportunity for the community to plant a living memorial honouring our New Zealand Defence Force Members in the past and present, especially those who have served over the last 100 years.”

The planting day is part of the Government’s Matariki Tu Rākau programme, which is aiming to create living memorials to complement our time-honoured war memorial monuments.

They will be public places where whanau, communities, and visitors, can reflect on the work and sacrifices of our service personnel. Te Uru Rākau (Forestry New Zealand) are providing funding for trees to be planted as part of the One Billion Trees programme

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Associations and New Zealand Defence Force are partners.

The development of the programme was also supported by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Ministry of Defence, Te Puni Kōkiri and Local Government New Zealand.

If you would like to join in on the planting day, come in via the Collins St entrance of Redruth Park. We will be there for a couple of hours from 2pm.

You’ll need to bring:

• garden spade

• strong boots or shoes

• gloves

• warm clothing layers

• water bottle


