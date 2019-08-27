Second man who escaped Police custody in Levin located
Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 8:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A second man wanted for escaping Police custody in Levin on
Wednesday 21 August has been located.
The 23-year-old was
arrested at a Palmerston North property around 7pm last
night.
Police continue to seek 27-year-old Te Wera Hemara,
who also escaped Police custody in Levin on Wednesday
evening.
If you see Hemara do not approach him and call
111 immediately.
Any information that may assist can also
be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police is
committed to locating and arresting the outstanding offender
as quickly as possible.
