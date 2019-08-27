Second man who escaped Police custody in Levin located

A second man wanted for escaping Police custody in Levin on Wednesday 21 August has been located.

The 23-year-old was arrested at a Palmerston North property around 7pm last night.

Police continue to seek 27-year-old Te Wera Hemara, who also escaped Police custody in Levin on Wednesday evening.

If you see Hemara do not approach him and call 111 immediately.

Any information that may assist can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police is committed to locating and arresting the outstanding offender as quickly as possible.





