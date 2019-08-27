Second arrest in Clover Park homicide investigation

Please attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards, Counties Manukau CIB

Police have arrested and charged a second person in relation to the murder of South Auckland man Siaosi Tulua.

Siaosi Tulua, 39, died at his home on Darnell Crescent, Clover Park, late on Saturday April 20 this year.

Earlier this month, Police arrested and a charged a 22-year-old man with his murder, and he has since appeared before the Court.

Police have now charged a second man with murder.

The 21-year-old South Auckland man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards says “although we have now charged two people with the murder of Mr Tulua, we still want to hear from people who have information relating to this investigation.

“Even four months after Mr Tulua was shot and killed, our detectives continue to piece together the events surrounding his death.

We appreciate the information Police have received so far which has ultimately resulted with the two people now before the Court.”

Police ask anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact them on (09) 2611 321 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police cannot comment further.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

