Firearms collection events in the Hawkes Bay this weekend

Police encourage firearm owners in the Hawkes Bay area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event this weekend.

An event will be held at Meeanee Hall, Gavin Black Street in Napier on Saturday, 31 August from 10am to 1.30pm.

On Sunday, an event will be held at Matapiro Hall, 1288 Matapiro Road, Hastings from 10am to 1.30pm.

Now’s the time to get to an event in a town near you to hand in for buy-back or amnesty.

To speed up the process at events, owners should complete the online form on www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

Police want to thank the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

