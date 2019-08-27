Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stop work meeting Wednesday disrupts Hamilton bus passenger

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

27 August 2019


Hamilton bus services will be disrupted between 9.30am and 1.30pm tomorrow (Wednesday, 28 August) due to a stop work meeting for bus drivers.

First Union members have given notice to Go Bus Transport that there will be a stop work meeting, scheduled for the off peak between 10.30am and 12.30pm to minimise the disruption to passengers.

Waikato Regional Council, which is responsible for managing bus service contracts in the region, has been working to find solutions for affected passengers.

At this stage, it’s expected the Orbiter, Comet and all regional services – 20 Cambridge, 21 Northern Connector, 22 Morrinsville/Paeroa, 23 Raglan and 24 Te Awamutu – will operate as normal.

All other Hamilton bus services will be affected between 9.30am and 1.30pm with many services not running.

Passengers are urged to either take the Orbiter or Comet when they can, or take the first available bus. Alternatively, passengers should travel either before 9.30am or after 1.30pm.

People can check individual route information before travelling during the day by visiting the BUSIT website, www.busit.co.nz, Facebook page www.facebook.com/BUSITWaikato, or calling the 24-hour bus infoline on 0800 205 305.

