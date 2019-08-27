Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Huntly Fire Brigade supported by Council’s Wellbeing Trust

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

27 August 2019

Huntly Volunteer Fire Brigade can continue to help their community thanks in part to funding from Waikato District Council’s Wellbeing Trust Fund.

The Trust considers funding each year and provides much-needed money for capital projects throughout the Waikato district. Applicants must be able to demonstrate broad community support for the project.

Huntly Volunteer Fire Brigade applied to the Wellbeing Trust Fund this year and received $20,000. This money will go towards replacing the brigade’s support vehicle, which is 20 years old. The support vehicle is used by the brigade to attend medical callouts, towing the rescue boat, attending vehicle accidents and rescue calls. It is also used to transport the brigade for trainings.

Waikato District Council Community Development Advisor Lianne Van Den Bemd says the Wellbeing Trust Fund, which is managed by Council, is proud to do its bit in the community. “These community groups do so much for the Waikato district. Being able to support them financially means we’re working towards Council’s vision of creating liveable, thriving and connected communities.”

The Huntly Volunteer Fire Brigade has been serving the Huntly community since 1940 and has 28 operational volunteer firefighters who are on call 24/7 for their community.

The brigade operates two fire appliances, one support vehicle, one water tanker and rescue boat and responds to around 250-300 incidents annually. The brigade are called to a variety of emergencies including structure fires, motor vehicle accidents, CPR/medical assistance, rural fires, water rescues, weather related events, hazardous substance incidents and alarm activations.

Huntly Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Craig Bush said securing funding from the Wellbeing Trust to the tune of $20,000 has helped the brigade significantly. “We’ve been able to upgrade our current support vehicle to something that is more modern and fit-for-purpose. We’re now able to continue supporting our community in its time of need. Having equipment such as a new support vehicle will ensure we can continue to be there for our community well into the future. We appreciate the level of funding the Wellbeing Trust and Council granted towards this project.”

Huntly Volunteer Fire Brigade also received $26,700 from The Lion Foundation, $15,000 from Genesis Energy and $5,000 from the Huntly Lions Club for the support vehicle.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...

Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.

"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

 

Freeze Ends: New Rules For MPs’ Pay Increases

This Government is ensuring that excessive MPs’ pay increases are stopped and a fairer system is used in future, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says. More>>

ALSO:

Party Donations:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Suicide Rates (And Prince Andrew)

Plainly, more funds do need to go into mental health resources but – arguably – it seems unfair to expect hard-pressed families, schools and communities to transform society from the grass roots upwards, and give hope to those most at risk. More>>

ALSO:

Cutting Tape, Rasing Super Age, Cutting Business Payment Times...: National's Economic Discussion Doc

National has today released its fourth Discussion Document, which focusses on the economy and outlines a range of policies that will help rebuild business confidence, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Statement: Passing Of Pita Paraone

“On behalf of New Zealand First let me express our condolences to Pita’s wife, Elva, his three children and wider whānau,” said Mr Peters. “Northland and the people of New Zealand have lost a man who cared deeply for his people and country, and worked endlessly to make New Zealand a better country for us all.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Why NZ Shouldn’t Try To Curry Favour With Trump

Dutifully, Denmark had lined up militarily alongside the US in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria and during the Iraq War. This means nothing. In a heartbeat, the current US President will trash any ally, and on the flimsiest of pretexts. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 