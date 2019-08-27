Porirua councillors urged to do right by the east

Porirua councillors will decide in a closed meeting tomorrow who makes the shortlist for a board that will oversee the $1.5 billion regeneration of Eastern Porirua.

Housing Action Porirua spokesperson and Porirua eastern ward candidate Jasmine Taankink said her group was still concerned that many highly skilled people with deep roots in the east, who have put themselves forward for the board, could still be overlooked because of the process.

“The process is flawed, so we are calling on the councillors to do right by the east and ensure their decisions tomorrow do not leave our community here in the east behind.”

The group is concerned that the elected councillors for the eastern ward will not have more of a say in the shortlisting process, despite the $1.5 billion development specifically being for the east.

“The eastern ward councillors are outnumbered by those from the other two wards, so we’re really hoping that they’ve managed to inspire their neighbouring councillors to make residents and workers in the east, their number one priority on this matter."

The group is also concerned that Treasury is making the final decision on who will be appointed to the board.

“The silly thing is that Treasury has been given the power to totally ignore the Porirua shortlist which might not happen, but regardless, the process also allows it to happen."

Miss Taankink was aware of numerous residents in the east who have been nominated for the Eastern Porirua Regeneration Board.

“These people know how to build communities. They are people who live and love our communities in Waitangirua, Cannons Creek, Ascot Park and Rānui. And we will be extremely angered and disappointed if none of them make the list."

