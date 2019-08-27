Update: Missing man Joseph Webb

Police continues to appeal for information on Joseph Webb, who went missing on 22 July.

Today, Police alongside local SAR volunteers revisited the Kohi Point track near Whakatane with specialist dogs looking for signs of Joseph.

Unfortunately Joseph is still missing.

The last confirmed sighting of Joseph occurred on Tuesday 23 July between 2:30pm and 3:30pm at Whakatane Heads.

Earlier that day Joseph went to The Warehouse where CCTV shows him wearing the clothing pictured (see link below)

He was also seen on CCTV footage passing the Coastguard building.

Police would like to urge anyone who was at the Heads on 23 July, and in particular anyone who saw a person wearing this clothing in that area, to contact Whakatane Police to help us piece together Joseph’s movements.

If you have any information please contact 105 and quote file number 190724/0842.

Statement from Joseph's family

The family are desperate to hear from Joseph or even just find out about his wellbeing.

Joseph is a person who will help anybody.

If he helped you in any way please let the Police know, we just want to know that he is OK.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/update-missing-man-joseph-webb



