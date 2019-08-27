Speeding through road works is risking lives
Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 2:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
This morning the Western Bay of Plenty Road Policing Unit
set up a checkpoint at the roadworks on Te Puke Highway
between Bell Road and Poplar Lane where a temporary 30km/h
speed limit was in force.
Unfortunately, over a 90 minute
period, 26 vehicles were stopped and infringements issued
for speeds over 50km/h.
Four of those were heavy
vehicles.
Sergeant Craig Madden says he is disappointed
with the results.
“It’s the road workers who are at
risk of injury and potential death if hit by a vehicle
travelling at that speed,” he says.
“Police will
continue to monitor and enforce speeds in road work
areas.”
Speeding and travelling too fast for the
conditions is a contributing factor in around one third of
all fatal crashes and 15 percent of all injury
crashes.
ENDS
