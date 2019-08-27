Speeding through road works is risking lives

This morning the Western Bay of Plenty Road Policing Unit set up a checkpoint at the roadworks on Te Puke Highway between Bell Road and Poplar Lane where a temporary 30km/h speed limit was in force.

Unfortunately, over a 90 minute period, 26 vehicles were stopped and infringements issued for speeds over 50km/h.

Four of those were heavy vehicles.

Sergeant Craig Madden says he is disappointed with the results.

“It’s the road workers who are at risk of injury and potential death if hit by a vehicle travelling at that speed,” he says.

“Police will continue to monitor and enforce speeds in road work areas.”

Speeding and travelling too fast for the conditions is a contributing factor in around one third of all fatal crashes and 15 percent of all injury crashes.

