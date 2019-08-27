Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Construction to start on Rotokauri Transport Hub

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Construction of a Rotokauri public transport hub expected to cater for 30,000 passengers a month will start next month.

The hub will be a combined bus and rail public transport facility, and will include a pedestrian link across the rail line to The Base.

To build the hub for the mid-2020 launch of a commuter rail service to Auckland, Hamilton City Council’s Growth and Infrastructure Committee today approved delegated authority for the Chief Executive to award the contract as soon as possible after tenders have been received.

Committee Chair Dave Macpherson says the decision follows last week’s announcement by Transport Minister Phil Twyford of $79.8M of NZ Transport Agency construction and operation funding for the rail service.

“Hamilton City Council has championed this passenger rail project for a long time, and I want to thank Minister Twyford and the government for their vision and support and for having the confidence to invest in Hamilton and the Waikato,” Cr Macpherson says.

The total project cost to develop the hub, including land costs, design work and additional roading, is $29M, of which $18.5M is contributed by government through NZ Transport Agency subsidies. When it opens the hub will service more than 170 bus movements per weekday along with two morning peak rail services to Auckland and two returning evening services. The bus movements will quickly grow to over 400 per weekday.

“The ratio of government funding support for this project is higher than usual, and shows the importance of effective, reliable and sustainable public transport for New Zealand’s fastest-growing city,” Cr Macpherson says.

The service will roll out of Frankton in Hamilton in mid-2020, will stop at a new platform at the Rotokauri hub near The Base before going onto Huntly and finally stopping in Papakura in Auckland, where passengers can change onto the Auckland rail metro or connecting bus services.

Planning for the hub was mooted almost 20 years ago and notified in the Rotokauri Structure Plan and District Plan in 2007 with funding being allocated in the 2018-28 10-Year Plan. The hub is an important part of planning effective future transport options to service the Rotokauri Growth Area and the wider city.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...

Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.

"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

 

Freeze Ends: New Rules For MPs’ Pay Increases

This Government is ensuring that excessive MPs’ pay increases are stopped and a fairer system is used in future, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says. More>>

ALSO:

Party Donations:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Suicide Rates (And Prince Andrew)

Plainly, more funds do need to go into mental health resources but – arguably – it seems unfair to expect hard-pressed families, schools and communities to transform society from the grass roots upwards, and give hope to those most at risk. More>>

ALSO:

Cutting Tape, Rasing Super Age, Cutting Business Payment Times...: National's Economic Discussion Doc

National has today released its fourth Discussion Document, which focusses on the economy and outlines a range of policies that will help rebuild business confidence, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Statement: Passing Of Pita Paraone

“On behalf of New Zealand First let me express our condolences to Pita’s wife, Elva, his three children and wider whānau,” said Mr Peters. “Northland and the people of New Zealand have lost a man who cared deeply for his people and country, and worked endlessly to make New Zealand a better country for us all.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Why NZ Shouldn’t Try To Curry Favour With Trump

Dutifully, Denmark had lined up militarily alongside the US in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria and during the Iraq War. This means nothing. In a heartbeat, the current US President will trash any ally, and on the flimsiest of pretexts. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 