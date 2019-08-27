Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reports paint positive picture for Hamilton

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Three reports from partner organisations painted a positive picture of the Waikato region and Hamilton at today’s meeting of Hamilton City Council’s Growth and Infrastructure Committee.

Representatives from Hamilton & Waikato Tourism, the Hamilton Central Business Association and regional economic development agency Te Waka presented reports which together illustrated a growing and more vibrant Hamilton central city, growing tourism spending and guest nights in the region and positivity around government funding to further boost the Waikato economy.

The Hamilton & Waikato Tourism report showed visitor spend in the region has climbed to $1.558 billion for the 12 months to June 2019, a 3% increase on the previous year. Domestic spend injected $1.196 billion of the result, with international visitors contributing an estimated $362M into the regional economy.

The region is now the fifth-largest in New Zealand for international visitor expenditure, fourth for domestic spend, and the fourth-largest (behind Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch) for conventions, meetings and business events.

The Hamilton Central Business Association (HCBA) provided its six-monthly update and its three-year strategic plan, noting increasing CBD pedestrian traffic, increased vibrancy through events in four central city spaces and continued commercial investment in the central city.

The HCBA was allocated $100,000 by the Council in 2018 to activate four public areas in the city; Civic Square, Garden Place, Victoria on the River and Embassy Park. Highlights over the summer months in these areas included the launch event for the HSBC NZ Sevens in Hamilton, the Boon street art festival, movies in Embassy Park, the City Burn event as part of Balloons Over Waikato with an estimated 4000 visitors, Stories in the Garden, and a Chinese Lantern Festival.

The Committee also received the first annual report from Te Waka, the regional economic development agency established in July 2018. Through a partnership agreement with Te Waka, the Council provides $140,000 in annual funding.

Highlights for the first year of operation included establishing partnership agreements with ten of the region’s local authorities, sponsorship agreements with leading businesses and support from regional trusts.

The past year has also seen the confirmation of $4.8M in confirmed funding from Callaghan Innovation for business in the region as well as confirmed funding of $3.3M from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF). In the past year Te Waka has provided active support for applications to the PGF for funding to the value of $90M, (for projects with a total value of nearly $300M), and many projects still being assessed.

The first six months of operations for Te Waka were a start-up phase, with the second six months solidifying operations. Becoming a fully-operational regional development agency will continue into the next year of operations as final funding is secured.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...

Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.

"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

 

Freeze Ends: New Rules For MPs’ Pay Increases

This Government is ensuring that excessive MPs’ pay increases are stopped and a fairer system is used in future, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Suicide Rates (And Prince Andrew)

Plainly, more funds do need to go into mental health resources but – arguably – it seems unfair to expect hard-pressed families, schools and communities to transform society from the grass roots upwards, and give hope to those most at risk. More>>

ALSO:

Cutting Tape, Rasing Super Age, Cutting Business Payment Times...: National's Economic Discussion Doc

National has today released its fourth Discussion Document, which focusses on the economy and outlines a range of policies that will help rebuild business confidence, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Statement: Passing Of Pita Paraone

“On behalf of New Zealand First let me express our condolences to Pita’s wife, Elva, his three children and wider whānau,” said Mr Peters. “Northland and the people of New Zealand have lost a man who cared deeply for his people and country, and worked endlessly to make New Zealand a better country for us all.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Why NZ Shouldn’t Try To Curry Favour With Trump

Dutifully, Denmark had lined up militarily alongside the US in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria and during the Iraq War. This means nothing. In a heartbeat, the current US President will trash any ally, and on the flimsiest of pretexts. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 