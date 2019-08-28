Police seek witnesses following fatal incident, Whanganui

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Craig Gorringe:

Police are investigating following an apparent hit and run in Whanganui overnight.

Around 1:55am the body of an elderly female pedestrian was discovered near the intersection of Anzac Parade and Helmore Street, having sustained injuries consistent with a vehicle collision.

Emergency services attended and Police have undertaken area searches however no vehicle has yet been located.

Anzac Parade is currently closed between Jones and Jellicoe Streets with diversions in place while officers examine the scene.

We urge the person or people involved in this incident to do the right thing and come forward and speak to us as soon as possible.

We are also seeking any CCTV footage from overnight from businesses or residences on Anzac Parade, along with any sightings of the elderly woman in the Anzac Parade area prior to the time her body was found.

They can contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

