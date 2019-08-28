Riverbank Market operator retains contract



28 AUGUST 2019

The contract for the Saturday Riverbank Market has been retained by a local company run by Shunila Hamilton.

The tender process to award the 3-year contract started in June and CBD Development Manager, Cyndi Christensen, was pleased about the large amount of interest it generated.

“It shows how hugely important the Riverbank Market is to the Lower Hutt community. It is one of the largest weekend markets and draws thousands of people from all over the Wellington region.”

The market operator had to meet a variety of conditions to be successful in their tender including marketing, waste minimisation, traffic management, trading hours and natural disaster management.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the market incorporates sustainability into their status quo. They are already free of single-use plastic bags and are now looking at removing single-use packaging, supporting and encouraging re-using and recycling as much as possible and creating a litter free event to avoid litter reaching the river or harbour” said Cyndi.

Market Operator Shunila Hamilton was excited about what the next three years have in store.

“I am delighted to have been awarded the tender for the Riverbank Market and am looking forward to working alongside Hutt City Council to make sure that our market is growing, both in quantity and quality, over the next three years.”

The Riverbank Market was established in November 2005 as a weekly flea market. It operates under a Licence to Occupy (much like a lease), terminating on 31 August 2022 for which the Council receives a licence fee. The licence can be ended by either party by giving three months’ notice.

