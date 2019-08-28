Christchurch Northern Corridor Meeting Moved to CCC Chambers

Media Release 28 August 2019

Christchurch Northern Corridor Meeting Moved to CCC Council Chambers

253 submissions have been received related to the Christchurch Northern Corridor transport projects, with 50 people wanting to speak on the issue.

The advertised venue for the hearing of submissions, has moved from the Papanui Innes Community Board Boardroom to the Council Chamber in the Civic building in Hereford Street, starting at 9.30am on Monday 9 September, as a result of so many wanting to speak to their submission.

The Waipapa/Papanui-Innes Board Chair says the decision to move the meeting was made after the number of people wanting to talk to their submission was confirmed by staff on Monday.

“Often not all submitters who say they want to speak, do, so staff contacted everyone, and it was clear the numbers were in fact going to be greater than the boardroom will hold,” she says. “This is a public meeting and anyone is welcome to attend. The board is very pleased by the number of people who have engaged on the matter and want to speak.”

Both boards will also consider the staff report at the meeting and make a recommendation to Council on the transport projects.

The numbers:

This period of consultation took place between 26th July - 19th August attracting 253 submissions with fifty people or groups requesting to speak.

There were two drop-in sessions over the consultation period with around 40 people attending.

The consultation document was sent to around 9000 properties and posted to 2244 absentee landowners, with key stakeholders* and all submitters from the previous engagements also being emailed.

*Stakeholders include (but are not limited to) the Fire Service, Residents Associations, Sherborne Street businesses, Westminster shops business owner, and Paparoa, St Albans, St Albans Catholic, St Francis of Assisi and Mairehau Primary Schools.

Additional:

You can view all submissions and a consultation summary from Wednesday 4 September 2019 at:https://ccc.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursay/show/257

Date: Monday 9 September 2019

Time: 9.30am start Venue: Civic Offices, Council Chamber – 53 Hereford Street

For parking options https://www.ccc.govt.nz/transport/parking/carpark/#15/-43.5306/172.6322

For free parking the closest option is Hagley Park.

Bus options from the North include both route 17 and 28: http://www.metroinfo.co.nz/journeyplanner/index.html?region=christchurch#/journey_plans/new

ENDS

