Council candidate’s nomination deemed invalid

Due to an error under the Local Electoral Act, Queenstown Lakes District Council has had to withdraw a candidate nomination from Vicki Spearing for the upcoming 2019 Local Government election.

Ms Spearing was running for District Councillor within the Wānaka Ward. Her nomination was deemed invalid because all nomination requirements had not been met by the defined deadline. Accordingly, the Council was required to withdraw the nomination ahead of October’s local body elections.

The list of candidates standing for office in the Queenstown Lakes District can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/elected-members/elections/nominees/

