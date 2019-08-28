Council candidate’s nomination deemed invalid
Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Due to an error under the Local Electoral Act, Queenstown
Lakes District Council has had to withdraw a candidate
nomination from Vicki Spearing for the upcoming 2019 Local
Government election.
Ms Spearing was running for District
Councillor within the Wānaka Ward. Her nomination was
deemed invalid because all nomination requirements had not
been met by the defined deadline. Accordingly, the Council
was required to withdraw the nomination ahead of October’s
local body elections.
The list of candidates standing for
office in the Queenstown Lakes District can be found here:
https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/elected-members/elections/nominees/
ENDS.
