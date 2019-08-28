Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wheels on Te Pahi keep going ‘round and ‘round

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

28 August 2019


Glenview School students outside Te Pahi last year
.

More than 20 Porirua schools are making use of Te Pahi, the Porirua City Community School Bus.

Te Pahi first hit the road in 2016. In the past 12 months the Council extended the eligibility to include decile five schools, which enabled Aotea College to make use of the free bus.

Students from 26 schools have headed along to a number of learning experiences and special events, as varied as regional cross country races and to hear Helen Clark speak.

Other events and places Te Pahi transported school-aged young people to included Kaitoke Outdoor Education Centre, Capital E, Zealandia, Southern Landfill, the Holocaust Centre, Polyfest, Parliament and our very own Pātaka and Te Rauparaha Arena.

The biggest users of Te Pahi between January 2018 and June 2019 were Porirua College (nine journeys), Russell School (six), and Mana College, Ngati Toa School, Postgate School and Rangikura School (all five).

Aotea College science and chemistry teacher Anna Greaney took a group to Victoria University for a Chemistry Experience Day where they got to take part in experiments and tour research labs.

“Thank you so much for having Te Pahi and allowing students like mine to have amazing education experiences,” she says.

Maintenance of Te Pahi was $3325 since January 2018, and the trips cost $28,535.

It is owned and managed by the Council, while the maintenance, storage and operation is carried out by Mana Coach Services.

“This is a continuing example of the Council putting children and young people at the heart of our decision-making, which is one of our priorities – Te Pahi makes connections between our schools and the local environment, arts, culture, sports and more,” Council General Manager of City Growth & Partnerships, Steve Perdia, says.

Other generous supporters of Te Pahi are Derek Wootton Memorial Trust, Hutt Mana Charitable Trust and Rotary Porirua.

ends


