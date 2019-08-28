Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Popular national park track reopens after flood repairs

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Magnificent views of alpine glacial lakes and the awe-inspiring landscapes of the Southern Alps/Kā Tiritiri o te Moana await visitors to the freshly repaired Hooker Valley Track in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) partially closed the popular Short Walk in March after extreme flooding washed away 120 metres of track and structurally damaged a swing bridge. The same storm event destroyed Waiho bridge on the West Coast and indefinitely closed Fox Glacier/Te Moeka o Tuawe glacier valley access road.

Contractors have spent the last month repairing and strengthening Hooker Valley Track’s damaged second swing bridge and have created 257 metres of new walkway. The track reopened this week and already hundreds of people have been enjoying the walk, with news spreading of its reopening by word of mouth.

DOC Senior Recreation and Historic Ranger, David Dittmer says the remote location made the repair challenging.

“We can’t drive vehicles through the national park, so the contractors had to walk an hour in and out every day and all materials had to be flown in by helicopter.”

The alpine environment also meant repairs couldn’t begin until winter conditions had eased in early August.

“Even then the contractors had their work cut out for them, completing $150,000 of repairs in between bouts of snow, rain, hail and freezing fog.”

The Hooker Valley Track features dramatic views of Mueller Glacier, Hooker Lake and Aoraki/Mount Cook. The track provides access to and connects Sefton Bivouac, Copland Shelter and Empress Hut.

From mid-October many different wildflowers can be seen along the walk, including the world’s biggest buttercup, the Mount Cook buttercup/kōpukupuku.

“The view of Aoraki at the end of the track is simply spectacular and well worth the three-hour return walk to get there. It’s picture perfect and inspires many people to visit the park.”

David Dittmer has lived in the national park for ten years and says spring is one of the best times to visit.

“The mountains are still snow-capped, but the weather is warmer which makes an early morning hike even more enjoyable.”

However, the Senior Ranger warns the weather can change at any moment and visitors need to be prepared.

“It’s important to remember this is an alpine environment and its common to experience strong wind, high rainfall, heavy snowfall and rapid changes in temperature at any time of the year.

“Dress warmly, bring plenty of drinking water and wear sturdy footwear”.

A million people visited Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park last season, with a hundred thousand of them walking the Hooker Valley Track.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga.

“We agree with the Tribunal’s statements that the Resource Management Act is not Treaty compliant. We also agree with the need for Māori to have greater participation in management and decision-making. More>>

 

National: Leaked Gun Reforms Cabinet Paper

Brett Hudson: “I’m worried about the path this Government is going down on gun reform. The fact yet another sensitive Government paper has been leaked to National suggests I’m not alone." More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

Foreign Political Donations: NZ Spy Agencies Call For Transparency

New Zealand's spy bosses are warning they know of troubling foreign donations and 'relationship-building' right across the political spectrum at both local and central government. More>>

ALSO:

Freeze Ends: New Rules For MPs’ Pay Increases

This Government is ensuring that excessive MPs’ pay increases are stopped and a fairer system is used in future, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says. More>>

ALSO:

Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online... "This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Our Suicide Rates (And Prince Andrew)

Plainly, more funds do need to go into mental health resources but – arguably – it seems unfair to expect hard-pressed families, schools and communities to transform society from the grass roots upwards, and give hope to those most at risk. More>>

ALSO:

Cutting Tape, Rasing Super Age, Cutting Business Payment Times...: National's Economic Discussion Doc

National has today released its fourth Discussion Document, which focusses on the economy and outlines a range of policies that will help rebuild business confidence, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 